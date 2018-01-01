Kwench Juice Cafe
Smoothies, juices
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
8 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 3rd Fl.
Boston, MA 02109
CEO
Chris Gregoris
Initial Investment ⓘ
$73,900 - $114,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$21,500 - $21,500
Kwench Juice Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8