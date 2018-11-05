La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill
Mexican food
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley MA
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$189,550 - $992,590
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
197 hours
Classroom Training:
320-520 hours
Additional Training:
6 weeks management training & at grand opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12