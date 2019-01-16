Lay Bare Waxing Salon
Sugaring, eyebrow threading, body facials
Lay Bare Waxing Salon
Sugaring, eyebrow threading, body facials

About
Founded

2006

Franchising Since

2008 (11 Years)

Corporate Address

12444 Venture Blvd., #103
Studio City, CA 91604

Parent Company

Lay Bare Franchising LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$140,100 - $241,900

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2-3%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Lay Bare Waxing Salon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

56 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $140,100 High - $241,900
Units
+18.0%+18 UNITS (1 Year) +81.5%+53 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

