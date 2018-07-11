Le Macaron French Pastries
Macarons, pastries, gelato, chocolates, specialty coffee and tea
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2300 Bee Ridge Rd., #401
Sarasota, FL 34239
CEO
Rosalie Guillem
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,750 - $373,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Le Macaron French Pastries has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours