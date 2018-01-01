Locals Love Us
Locals Love Us
About
Founded

2005

Franchising Since

2014 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

221 S. Phillips Ave, #201
Sioux Falls, SD 57104

CEO

Nathan Schock

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$51,410 - $81,143

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000 - $100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,500 - $19,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

9%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Locals Love Us offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

On-The-Job Training:

1 day

Classroom Training:

5 days

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $51,410 High - $81,143
Units
+11.1%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
