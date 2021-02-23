Find out what franchise is right for you
Units as of 2020
3 (2 added in 3 years)
66.7%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$850K - $1.2M

Company Overview

About LOL Kids Club

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's/Family Entertainment, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2014
Leadership
Leanne Ly, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
3655 W. Quail Ave., #D
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Corporate Address: LOL Kids Club

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LOL Kids Club franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$850,000 - $1,200,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
LOL Kids Club offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Third Party Financing
LOL Kids Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where LOL Kids Club landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

