Massage Green Spa
Massage, facial, and spa services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
3411 Woodward Ave.
Birmingham, MI 48009
CEO
Allie Mallad
Initial Investment ⓘ
$170,000 - $282,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%+
Massage Green Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
14 days