The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1030 A Campus Dr. W.
Morganville, NJ 07751
CEO
Bryan Klein
Initial Investment ⓘ
$146,868 - $295,592
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$55,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Max Challenge has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing virtual training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2