The much-anticipated Shamrock Shake is making its triumphant return, starting today, Monday, Feb. 5. This year's launch precedes last year's by more than two weeks, offering an early treat to shake enthusiasts and showing the popularity of the St. Patrick's Day favorite.

"Make your friends green with envy by grabbing one of these famously minty concoctions before they're gone," said a statement by Mcdonald's.

Boasting a mix of vanilla soft serve and mint syrup, crowned with a dollop of whipped cream, this iconic shake was first sold by individual McDonald's beginning in 1970. But in 2012, the company made the Shamrock Shake available nationwide, and it was a huge hit.

The menu also welcomes back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a short stint. A nod to the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary in February 2020, this dessert blends the classic shake with crushed Oreo cookies. The shake combines vanilla soft serve, mint-flavored green syrup, and whipped cream.

The Shamrock Shake typically ends its run following St. Patrick's Day, March 17. Read More: ABC News