Meatballs Etc.
Build-your-own pasta bowls, salads, subs, and wraps
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1919 West St., #202
Annapolis, MD 21401
CEO
Michele DiMeo
Parent Company
Squisito Franchise Enterprises Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$273,100 - $490,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Meatballs Etc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12