Merle Norman Cosmetics
#421 Franchise 500| Cosmetics and skin-care products

Merle Norman Cosmetics
Cosmetics and skin-care products
|

About
Founded

1931

Franchising Since

1973 (45 Years)

Corporate Address

9130 Bellanca Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90045

CEO

Jack Nethercutt

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$30,685 - $188,270

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000 - $100,000

Financing Options

Merle Norman Cosmetics offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Merle Norman Cosmetics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 in inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Merle Norman Cosmetics is ranked #421 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Even before she opened her first studio in Santa Monica in 1931, Merle Norman's philosophy of "Try Before You Buy" was being carried out as she offered free samples of her products to neighbors, hoping they'd return later as paying customers.

And return they did. Many even opened their own studios, and the company now has locations throughout the United States and Canada. Carrying on the Merle Norman tradition, franchisees now offer skin care--from cleansers and toners to sun defense--and a full line of cosmetics.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $30,685 High - $188,270
Units
-3.9%-48 UNITS (1 Year) -8.0%-103 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

The Woodhouse Spas

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 25th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.