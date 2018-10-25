Merle Norman Cosmetics
Cosmetics and skin-care products
Founded
1931
Franchising Since
1973 (45 Years)
Corporate Address
9130 Bellanca Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
CEO
Jack Nethercutt
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,685 - $188,270
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $100,000
Merle Norman Cosmetics offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Merle Norman Cosmetics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 in inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
And return they did. Many even opened their own studios, and the company now has locations throughout the United States and Canada. Carrying on the Merle Norman tradition, franchisees now offer skin care--from cleansers and toners to sun defense--and a full line of cosmetics.