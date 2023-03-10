Imagine owning and running a skincare and cosmetics retail business. Sound like fun? If you're passionate about fashion and beauty, opening a Merle Norman Cosmetics franchise might be perfect for you.

The Great Depression didn't deter the glamorous Merle Norman from beginning a beauty products business. In 1931, she pioneered a 'try before you buy' strategy that helped her grow even when other brands were closing shop. A few years later, she empowered other women to start their businesses by selling her products in their studios.

In 1973, Merle Norman Cosmetics began franchising. It boasts hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Merle Norman Cosmetics Franchise

Over 80 years after its inception, Merle Norman Cosmetics still strives to offer reputable and top-of-the-line products that cater to customer needs. Today, franchisees with Merle Norman Cosmetics have opened their own exclusive cosmetics locations.

The company may use a state-of-the-art control unit to ensure the best value for franchisees. With its efficient way of developing, manufacturing, and packaging its products, franchisees have been able to keep customers coming back.

To be part of the Merle Norman Cosmetics team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make Merle Norman Cosmetics a Good Choice?

The company usually offers three main ways to open a franchise. The first way is to open a Merle Norman Cosmetics studio in a high-traffic location like a mall, standalone building, or strip center. Its franchisees may edge out the competition as they offer high-quality products in a convenient location.

Besides starting your own Merle Norman Cosmetics franchise from scratch, you may also choose to purchase an existing cosmetic studio. This could be a good way to start, as you typically get an established location and existing client base.

Finally, you may add a Merle Norman Cosmetics franchise to your existing business. The company tries to help you enhance your retail experience by offering high-demand products. A Merle Norman Cosmetics franchise may work well in conjunction with boutiques, gift shops, salons, jewelry stores, pharmacies, and beauty product retail shops.

How to Open a Merle Norman Franchise

You might start with a small studio that fits your budget in a strip center, mall, or free-standing store. Moreover, the Merle Norman Cosmetics corporate team may provide you with marketing advertisements. This may include radio advertisements, print advertisements, posters, and brochures.

The company's effective marketing strategy may be the community relation approach through special meetings, newsletters, and phone hotlines. They generally offer free samples of new products to attract more customers.

The franchisor might help you select a suitable location, negotiate the lease, and create the studio design. Your staff typically will undergo training to familiarize themselves with the wide range of products you may sell to your customers. Point-of-sale software and annual continuing education conferences may help franchisees run their business efficiently. Are you ready to find your place in this beauty empire?