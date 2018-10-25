Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
998C Old Country Rd., #244
Plainview, NY 11803
CEO
Mike Greenberg
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,100 - $197,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
MixStirs offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
MixStirs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3