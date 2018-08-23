Money Mailer Franchise Corp.
Direct-mail, online, and mobile marketing services
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
6261 Katella Ave., #200
Cypress, CA 90630
CEO
John Patinella
Parent Company
Money Mailer Holding Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,235 - $77,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $59,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$75-$300/area
Ad Royalty Fee
$0.50/mailed ad
Money Mailer Franchise Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
248 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Additional Training:
Optional ongoing training throughout term