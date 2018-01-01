Monster Mini Golf
Family entertainment centers featuring glow-in-the-dark mini golf
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
400 Harris Ave.
Providence, RI 02909
CEO
christina vitagliano
Initial Investment ⓘ
$431,000 - $520,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$404,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Monster Mini Golf has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
2-4 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 6