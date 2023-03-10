Amazing Athletes provides physical fitness programs and sports for developing children under the age of 12. Primarily, the brand focuses on children ages 2–6 years old. Amazing Athletes uses sports to empower children by engaging their inner strengths and abilities.

The company's program has ten different sports. They encourage a non-competitive environment where children learn to combine fitness and fun and routinely gain greater confidence.

The family-owned business opened in 2002 and began to franchise in 2006. Doing so allowed the brand to expand to over 110 across the U.S. Amazing Athletes also has an international presence.

Why You May Want to Start an Amazing Athletes Franchise

Upon becoming an Amazing Athletes franchisee, the company will give you the necessary tools and training to start and run the children’s sports-oriented business. You'll get a weekly, in-depth coaching manual that includes class schedules, lesson plans, exercise routines, and nutritional guidelines. You will also learn how to run franchise operations, sales, and marketing techniques.

If you would like to be a positive reinforcement in your community by using multi-sport programs, then opening an Amazing Athletes franchise may be the right opportunity for you. Each day, you will help children lead healthier, more confident, and happier lives. You are not only working for yourself, but also for the future of the children in your community.

What Might Make Amazing Athletes a Good Choice?

For the first franchise you open, you must complete the franchise training program. To be part of the Amazing Athletes franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. Fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee.

How to Open an Amazing Athletes Franchise

As you decide if you would like to open an Amazing Athletes franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple sports outlets for children in the area you are researching, then that may not be the best place to open an Amazing Athletes franchise.

Suppose you think opening an Amazing Athletes franchise would be a good investment. In that case, you'll first need to complete the Amazing Athletes' initial inquiry, after which a franchise representative may schedule an introductory meeting with you. This call gives you a chance to know the franchise administrators. They may clarify your questions and ask you to summarize your expectations and interests.

If you both feel good about moving forward, they'll send you a web brochure. After building a quality territory and establishing a financing plan, you'll attend a training day with the Amazing Athletes franchise. The training covers every aspect of your Amazing Athletes franchise. They'll send you a certificate once you've completed the training. Once fees are paid and training is complete, you may soon open your Amazing Athletes franchise.