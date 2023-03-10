Amazing Athletes

Amazing Athletes provides physical fitness programs and sports for developing children under the age of 12. Primarily, the brand focuses on children ages 2–6 years old. Amazing Athletes uses sports to empower children by engaging their inner strengths and abilities.

The company's program has ten different sports. They encourage a non-competitive environment where children learn to combine fitness and fun and routinely gain greater confidence.

The family-owned business opened in 2002 and began to franchise in 2006. Doing so allowed the brand to expand to over 110 across the U.S. Amazing Athletes also has an international presence. 

Why You May Want to Start an Amazing Athletes Franchise

Upon becoming an Amazing Athletes franchisee, the company will give you the necessary tools and training to start and run the children’s sports-oriented business. You'll get a weekly, in-depth coaching manual that includes class schedules, lesson plans, exercise routines, and nutritional guidelines. You will also learn how to run franchise operations, sales, and marketing techniques.

If you would like to be a positive reinforcement in your community by using multi-sport programs, then opening an Amazing Athletes franchise may be the right opportunity for you. Each day, you will help children lead healthier, more confident, and happier lives. You are not only working for yourself, but also for the future of the children in your community.

What Might Make Amazing Athletes a Good Choice?

For the first franchise you open, you must complete the franchise training program. To be part of the Amazing Athletes franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. Fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee.

How to Open an Amazing Athletes Franchise

As you decide if you would like to open an Amazing Athletes franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple sports outlets for children in the area you are researching, then that may not be the best place to open an Amazing Athletes franchise. 

Suppose you think opening an Amazing Athletes franchise would be a good investment. In that case, you'll first need to complete the Amazing Athletes' initial inquiry, after which a franchise representative may schedule an introductory meeting with you. This call gives you a chance to know the franchise administrators. They may clarify your questions and ask you to summarize your expectations and interests. 

If you both feel good about moving forward, they'll send you a web brochure. After building a quality territory and establishing a financing plan, you'll attend a training day with the Amazing Athletes franchise. The training covers every aspect of your Amazing Athletes franchise. They'll send you a certificate once you've completed the training. Once fees are paid and training is complete, you may soon open your Amazing Athletes franchise. 

Company Overview

About Amazing Athletes

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Amazing Athletes Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
John Erlandson, President
Corporate Address
606 Columbus Ave.
New York, NY 10024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
33
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
146 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Amazing Athletes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$32,800 - $65,600
Net Worth Requirement
$30,000
Cash Requirement
$15,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Amazing Athletes offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Amazing Athletes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10-12 hours
Classroom Training
30-32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Amazing Athletes landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Amazing Athletes ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #81 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

