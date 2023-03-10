Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$33K - $66K
- Units as of 2022
-
146 12.3% over 3 years
Amazing Athletes provides physical fitness programs and sports for developing children under the age of 12. Primarily, the brand focuses on children ages 2–6 years old. Amazing Athletes uses sports to empower children by engaging their inner strengths and abilities.
The company's program has ten different sports. They encourage a non-competitive environment where children learn to combine fitness and fun and routinely gain greater confidence.
The family-owned business opened in 2002 and began to franchise in 2006. Doing so allowed the brand to expand to over 110 across the U.S. Amazing Athletes also has an international presence.
Why You May Want to Start an Amazing Athletes Franchise
Upon becoming an Amazing Athletes franchisee, the company will give you the necessary tools and training to start and run the children’s sports-oriented business. You'll get a weekly, in-depth coaching manual that includes class schedules, lesson plans, exercise routines, and nutritional guidelines. You will also learn how to run franchise operations, sales, and marketing techniques.
If you would like to be a positive reinforcement in your community by using multi-sport programs, then opening an Amazing Athletes franchise may be the right opportunity for you. Each day, you will help children lead healthier, more confident, and happier lives. You are not only working for yourself, but also for the future of the children in your community.
What Might Make Amazing Athletes a Good Choice?
For the first franchise you open, you must complete the franchise training program. To be part of the Amazing Athletes franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. Fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee.
How to Open an Amazing Athletes Franchise
As you decide if you would like to open an Amazing Athletes franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple sports outlets for children in the area you are researching, then that may not be the best place to open an Amazing Athletes franchise.
Suppose you think opening an Amazing Athletes franchise would be a good investment. In that case, you'll first need to complete the Amazing Athletes' initial inquiry, after which a franchise representative may schedule an introductory meeting with you. This call gives you a chance to know the franchise administrators. They may clarify your questions and ask you to summarize your expectations and interests.
If you both feel good about moving forward, they'll send you a web brochure. After building a quality territory and establishing a financing plan, you'll attend a training day with the Amazing Athletes franchise. The training covers every aspect of your Amazing Athletes franchise. They'll send you a certificate once you've completed the training. Once fees are paid and training is complete, you may soon open your Amazing Athletes franchise.
Company Overview
About Amazing Athletes
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Amazing Athletes Franchise Systems LLC
- Leadership
- John Erlandson, President
- Corporate Address
-
606 Columbus Ave.
New York, NY 10024
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 33
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 146 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Amazing Athletes franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000 - $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $32,800 - $65,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $15,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $150/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Amazing Athletes offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Amazing Athletes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10-12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30-32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Amazing Athletes? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Amazing Athletes landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Amazing Athletes ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Amazing Athletes.
Planet Fitness
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
Crunch
Hommati
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.