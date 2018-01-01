Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches, salads
About
540 Auburn Ravine Rd.
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
540 Auburn Ravine Rd.
Auburn, CA 95603
CEO
Frank Fagundes
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$151,500 - $342,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$250+/wk.
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9 - 9
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $151,500 High - $342,500
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
