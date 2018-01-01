Mugs 'N Jugs Sports Bar & Grill
Sports bar & grill
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
14100 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., #114
Clearwater, FL 33764
CEO
Sam Ahmed
Initial Investment ⓘ
$635,000 - $935,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Mugs 'N Jugs Sports Bar & Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1-2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Additional Training:
At franchisee's location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
35 - 45