MyElder
Senior advocacy
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
511 Avenue of the Americas, #241G
New York, NY 10011-8436
CEO
Claudine Halpern
Parent Company
My Elder Advocate
Initial Investment ⓘ
$85,150 - $123,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
MyElder has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2