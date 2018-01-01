Naked Chicken Co.
Skinless chicken, salads, sandwiches, sides
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
666 Fifth Ave., 27th Fl.
New York, NY 10103
CEO
Gary Occhiogrosso
Parent Company
Trufoods LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$233,500 - $624,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Naked Chicken Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
3 days
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Middle East, Mexico