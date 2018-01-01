Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
Bakery cafes
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
101 W. Renner Rd., #240
Richardson, TX 75082
CEO
Ziad Dalal
Parent Company
Crest Foods Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$150,300 - $526,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10