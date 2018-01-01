Never Paint Again Companies LLC
Painting
Founded
1955
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
5119 Highland Rd., #385
Waterford, MI 48327
CEO
Steven Kubik
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,135 - $63,155
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Never Paint Again Companies LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Discounted franchise fee (varies)
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
3-5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1