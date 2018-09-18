Nutty Scientists
Science enrichment and entertainment programs
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
10773 N.W. 58th St., #132
Doral, FL 33178
CEO
Natalia Puig-LaCalle
Parent Company
Fun Science
Initial Investment ⓘ
$35,000 - $187,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$45,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,000 - $28,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Nutty Scientists offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Nutty Scientists has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2