OfficeZilla
Office supplies
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
800 Winneconne Ave.
Neenah, WI 54956
CEO
Matt Gresge
Parent Company
AIA Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$9,550 - $19,250
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
OfficeZilla offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
OfficeZilla has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
10-20 hours
Additional Training:
Online, webinar & phone training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1