Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
Residential, holiday, and hospitality lighting
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
2924 Emerywood Pkwy., #101
Richmond, VA 23294
CEO
Chris Grandpre
Parent Company
Outdoor Living Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$67,600 - $133,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,750 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee (30% off in May and November)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3