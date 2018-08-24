Pancheros Mexican Grill
Mexican food
Pancheros Mexican Grill
Mexican food
About
2475 Coral Ct., #B
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
2475 Coral Ct., #B
Coralville, IA 52241
CEO
Rodney Anderson
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$394,325 - $931,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
prior to opening
Classroom Training:
2.5 days
Additional Training:
At corporate restaurant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Bio
Pancheros Mexican Grill franchises offer burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas with the customer's choice of fillings. Tortillas are pressed fresh in the store, at the time an order is placed. The first Pancheros was opened by Rodney Anderson in 1992, and franchising began in 1995.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $394,325 High - $931,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
