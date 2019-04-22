Paris Baguette
Bakery cafes

About
Founded

1986

Franchising Since

1988 (31 Years)

Corporate Address

137 W. Commercial Dr.
Moonachie, NJ 07074

CEO

Jack Moran

Parent Company

SPC Global

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$719,271 - $1,401,546

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$400,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Paris Baguette has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

152 hours

Classroom Training:

392 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $719,271 High - $1,401,546
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

