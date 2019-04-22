1986
1988 (31 Years)
137 W. Commercial Dr.
Moonachie, NJ 07074
Jack Moran
SPC Global
$719,271 - $1,401,546
$1,000,000
$400,000
$50,000 - $50,000
3-5%
1%
Paris Baguette has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
15% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Loyalty program/app
152 hours
392 hours