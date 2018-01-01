Perfect Pizza
Pizza
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
9460 S.W. Wilsonville Rd.
Wilsonville, OR 97070
CEO
Dana Taylor
Initial Investment ⓘ
$118,850 - $408,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Perfect Pizza offers in-house financing to cover the following: payroll
Perfect Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable