When Phyllis Jordan first opened PJ's Coffee & Tea in New Orleans, the outlet functioned strictly as a retail store that sold coffee, tea and related equipment. When the concept didn't catch on, Jordan decided to change direction, abandoning the retail idea in favor of a café that would serve coffee, tea, soups, sandwiches, salads and pastries.

Located near Tulane University, the new café appealed to nearby students. Since then, PJ's Coffee locations have sprung up on other college campuses nationwide, as well as in airports, stadiums and retail centers.