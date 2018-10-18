PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
180 New Camellia Blvd., #100
Covington, LA 70433
CEO
Peter Boylan, President
Parent Company
Ballard Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$168,900 - $566,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
113 hours
Classroom Training:
23 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12
Located near Tulane University, the new café appealed to nearby students. Since then, PJ's Coffee locations have sprung up on other college campuses nationwide, as well as in airports, stadiums and retail centers.