Pokeworks
Poke
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
220 Technology Dr.
Irvine, CA 92618
CEO
Michael Wu
Initial Investment ⓘ
$250,000 - $850,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Pokeworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At training center
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12