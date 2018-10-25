Pool Scouts
Pool cleaning and maintenance
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2829 Guardian Ln., #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
CEO
Michael Wagner
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,600 - $108,375
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $12,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pool Scouts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off first-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
26 hours
Classroom Training:
31 hours
Additional Training:
Monthly calls
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2