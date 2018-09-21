Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
5 Carmine St.
New York, NY 10014
CEO
Reuben BenJehuda
Initial Investment ⓘ
$217,000 - $458,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Popbar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
5.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10