Premier Vapor
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy., #350
Fort Myers, FL 33905
CEO
Kevin Monahan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$85,650 - $122,100
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Premier Vapor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days