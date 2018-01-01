Proshred Franchising Corp.
Mobile on-site data destruction/shredding/recycling
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
6559 Mississauga Rd., #B
Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6
Initial Investment ⓘ
$333,000 - $478,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.25%
Proshred Franchising Corp. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Proshred Franchising Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Ongoing support
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2