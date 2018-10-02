Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
721 S.W. 69th Ave.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33023
CEO
MD Saifur Rahman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$159,400 - $266,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Raw Addiction has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours