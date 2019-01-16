RenuKrete
Concrete flooring installation, treatment, repair, and restoration
RenuKrete
Concrete flooring installation, treatment, repair, and restoration

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

991 US 22 West, #200
Bridgewater, NJ 08807

CEO

Alex Lorenz

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$85,650 - $177,650

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

RenuKrete offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

RenuKrete has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

112 hours

Classroom Training:

52 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

4

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $85,650 High - $177,650
Units
+100.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: February 25th, 2019
