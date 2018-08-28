Bio

In 1984, former firefighter Bob Tumolo opened his first Italian ice store in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, naming it after his wife Rita. His mother helped him make the Italian ice, and his brother John helped him open three more stores over the next three years, all in the Philadelphia area. Customers began asking about how to open their own Rita's Italian Ice, so Tumolo began franchising in 1989. Today the chain offers frozen custard, gelato, milkshakes, frozen drinks, sundaes and other frozen treats in addition to its ices. Argosy Private Equity and MTN Capital acquired Rita's Franchise Company in 2017.