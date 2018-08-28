Rita's Italian Ice
Italian ice, frozen custard
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
1210 Northbrook Dr., #310
Trevose, PA 19053
CEO
Linda Chadwick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$172,225 - $430,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Rita's Italian Ice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 15