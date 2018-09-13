Roosters Men's Grooming Centers
Men's grooming services and products
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
7201 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439
CEO
Hugh Sawyer
Parent Company
Regis
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$173,750 - $303,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Roosters Men's Grooming Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 franchise fee rebate on first store
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
40-56 hours
Classroom Training:
50-60 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6