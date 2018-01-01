Ruffin's Pet Centres Inc.
Full-service pet stores
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
109 Industrial Ct.
Dunnville, ON N1A 2X5
CEO
Mark Reynolds
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ruffin's Pet Centres Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 days
Additional Training:
At existing stores
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2