SailTime
Membership boat clubs
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SailTime
Membership boat clubs

About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2009 (10 Years)

Corporate Address

105 Eastern Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21403

CEO

Todd Hess

Parent Company

Sea Style Acquisitioins

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$74,675 - $147,950

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

$250-$400/mo.

Financing Options

SailTime has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $74,675 High - $147,950
Units
+11.1%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +7.1%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Middle East, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Chick-fil-A Is Now the 3rd-Largest Restaurant Chain in America, and McDonald's and Starbucks Should be Terrified

Chick-fil-A Is Now the 3rd-Largest Restaurant Chain in America, and McDonald's and Starbucks Should be Terrified

Chick-fil-A moved up from the No. 7 spot on last year's Top 200 ranking, passing Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Giving Your Community the Convenience It Deserves

Giving Your Community the Convenience It Deserves

4 min read
Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

He was one of the first Sola franchisees and has experienced continued success. His number 1 reason: supporting beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating their successes.
2 min read
What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

Reaching customers (and potential franchisees) is part art, part science. Three industry vets offer advice on finding a marketing and social media firm that strikes the right balance.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You can't get a Starbucks franchise, but you might be able to apply for a licensed store.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 18th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing