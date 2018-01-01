Salsarita's Fresh Cantina
Mexican food
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
4601 Charlotte Park Dr., #250
Charlotte, NC 28217
CEO
Philip Friedman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$483,600 - $684,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Salsarita's Fresh Cantina has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
27 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
18