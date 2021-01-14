Sam the Concrete Man

Sam the Concrete Man

Units as of 2020
2020 Franchise 500 Rank
Initial investment
Interested in opening a Sam the Concrete Man?

Company Overview

About Sam the Concrete Man

Leadership
,

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
6746 S. Revere Pkwy.
Centennial, CO 80112
Corporate Address: Sam the Concrete Man

Information for Franchisees

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Is franchise term renewable?
No

Operations

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

From the Advertiser

WHY SAM THE CONCRETE MAN?

Concrete systems. Concrete results. Concrete profits.

  • • Concrete dates back to the Romans and today is a $37 billion/year industry with 14% repair & replace growth year over year.
  • • 1970s – 1990s tract homes are in constant demand to repair and replace crumbling concrete.
  • • Sam the Concrete Man is the nation’s largest residential concrete company.
  • • We are the only concrete franchise in the country.

WHAT SAM THE CONCRETE MAN OFFERS YOU

  • • Financial Freedom
  • • Work 9 months out of the year
  • • No emergency work means no nights and weekends
  • • Proven successful systems and unlimited support

CHARACTERISTICS OF A SUCCESSFUL FRANCHISEE:

  • • Quality work is a must
  • • Have a passion for working with customers
  • • Enjoy controlling your financial freedom
  • • Want to be in business for yourself, and not by yourself

Your role as a franchisee would be to meet the customer at their home and work with them to provide a solution to their needs. You would provide a world class level of service and deliver a proposal to the customer while on site. As the owner of your own business you would coordinate sub-contractors to do the work to our quality standards and ensure customer satisfaction. Our technology centric process means delivering consistent results to your customer and sub-contractors giving you a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

FRANCHISE TRAINING AND SUPPORT

  • • No technical experience required
  • • Hands on training in the field gives you the confidence to know you are an expert in your field
  • • A dedicated marketing and communications specialist to help you get the calls you need to earn the money you deserve
  • • A franchise consultant will always be available to you for any support or learning you may need in any phase of the business.

2019 Investment & Fees

  • Liquid Capital Required: $25,000,
  • Total Investment: $87,250-140,265
  • Marketing Fee: 2%
  • Franchise Fee: $64,000
  • License Fee: $6%

Franchisor Details

  • Industry: Home Services
  • Subsector: Concrete
  • Total Units: 7
  • Year Founded: 1989
  • Franchising Since: 2013

Sam The Concrete Man offers franchise owners the ability to work nine months out of the year and realize the financial independence they've always desired. No emergency work means being with family nights and weekends and being the industry leader in marketing means the ability to grow the business to the income level you deserve to achieve your personal dreams and goals.

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
