Sam the Concrete Man
- Units as of 2020
-
N/A Yearly Data not available
- 2020 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
N/A
Company Overview
About Sam the Concrete Man
- Leadership
- ,
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sam the Concrete Man franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
WHY SAM THE CONCRETE MAN?
Concrete systems. Concrete results. Concrete profits.
- • Concrete dates back to the Romans and today is a $37 billion/year industry with 14% repair & replace growth year over year.
- • 1970s – 1990s tract homes are in constant demand to repair and replace crumbling concrete.
- • Sam the Concrete Man is the nation’s largest residential concrete company.
- • We are the only concrete franchise in the country.
WHAT SAM THE CONCRETE MAN OFFERS YOU
- • Financial Freedom
- • Work 9 months out of the year
- • No emergency work means no nights and weekends
- • Proven successful systems and unlimited support
CHARACTERISTICS OF A SUCCESSFUL FRANCHISEE:
- • Quality work is a must
- • Have a passion for working with customers
- • Enjoy controlling your financial freedom
- • Want to be in business for yourself, and not by yourself
Your role as a franchisee would be to meet the customer at their home and work with them to provide a solution to their needs. You would provide a world class level of service and deliver a proposal to the customer while on site. As the owner of your own business you would coordinate sub-contractors to do the work to our quality standards and ensure customer satisfaction. Our technology centric process means delivering consistent results to your customer and sub-contractors giving you a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
FRANCHISE TRAINING AND SUPPORT
- • No technical experience required
- • Hands on training in the field gives you the confidence to know you are an expert in your field
- • A dedicated marketing and communications specialist to help you get the calls you need to earn the money you deserve
- • A franchise consultant will always be available to you for any support or learning you may need in any phase of the business.
2019 Investment & Fees
- Liquid Capital Required: $25,000,
- Total Investment: $87,250-140,265
- Marketing Fee: 2%
- Franchise Fee: $64,000
- License Fee: $6%
Franchisor Details
- Industry: Home Services
- Subsector: Concrete
- Total Units: 7
- Year Founded: 1989
- Franchising Since: 2013
Sam The Concrete Man offers franchise owners the ability to work nine months out of the year and realize the financial independence they've always desired. No emergency work means being with family nights and weekends and being the industry leader in marketing means the ability to grow the business to the income level you deserve to achieve your personal dreams and goals.
