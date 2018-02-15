Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
2900 N. Dixie Hwy., #201
Oakland Park, FL 33334
CEO
Laura Rhoades
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,100 - $86,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Scrubs2Go has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
On-The-Job Training:
39 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5