Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores
Appliances, hardware
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
5500 Trillium Blvd., #500
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
CEO
Bruce Johnson
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$116,000 - $2,208,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week