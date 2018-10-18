Senior Care Authority
Senior-care placement and consulting
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
755 Baywood Dr., #200
Petaluma, CA 94954
CEO
Frank Samson
Parent Company
Senior Care Authority LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,500 - $81,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$55,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$52,500 - $52,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Senior Care Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
Minimum royalty fees waived for first year
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
62 hours
Additional Training:
Online
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3