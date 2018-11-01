Shots
Bars
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
356 N.W. 24 St.
Miami, FL 33127
CEO
Oscar Zapata
Initial Investment ⓘ
$143,900 - $1,512,400
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Shots has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
96 hours
Classroom Training:
202 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1