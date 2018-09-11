Sir Grout Franchising
Grout, tile, stone, concrete, and wood restoration
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
4840 Plainsman Cir.
Cumming, GA 30028
CEO
Jeffrey Gill
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,795 - $130,530
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
Sir Grout Franchising offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sir Grout Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
90 hours
Additional Training:
At headquarters or other location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4