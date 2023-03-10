Sir Grout
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #391 last year
Initial investment
$122K - $147K
Units as of 2022
44 7.3% over 3 years
Sir Grout seeks to provide innovation in the industry of restoration and care of hard surfaces. The company has taken what customers seek, including cost-effective, convenient, and fast solutions, and worked hard to develop systems and products to meet those needs. They advertise the ability to turn old tile and grout back to looking like new in one day.

Sir Grout may offer a sanding-free finish for wood floors and stone restoration. They provide services through in-home and in-office consultations, and customers receive quotes and information about services from mobile technicians who have the expertise to offer solutions to restoration projects.

Sir Grout was founded in 2004 and began franchising three years later. There are over 40 Sir Grout franchises throughout the United States, and the company is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Sir Grout Franchise

Sir Grout seeks to support its franchisees in many aspects of the company, including the training process. This support creates a sense of community that franchisees work hard to maintain despite having franchises spread across multiple states.

Sir Grout strives to demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative products resulting from continued development. Hard surface restoration is a specialized market, so customers may not be able to secure these services just anywhere. This may make Sir Grout a valued franchise for customers.

Sir Grout has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Sir Grout Franchise a Good Choice?

Sir Grout offers franchisees the opportunity to provide their community with various services related to hard surface restoration. Sir Grout may expand beyond tile and help homeowners and businesses restore stone and some wood surfaces. Be sure you research the brand and your local area to see if a Sir Grout franchise would do well in your community. 

To be part of the Sir Grout team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Sir Grout Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sir Grout franchising team questions. Franchisees will receive training broken into three components: grout and tile, sales and operations, and stone restoration. 

Franchisees will also receive support in the forms of an online learning and support system and the Sir Grout business center. The Sir Grout business center handles phone calls, sets appointments, and helps franchisees follow up on interested customers and online leads. Sir Grout boasts a complete turnkey package, so you are ready to provide restoration services to your community from day one.

Company Overview

About Sir Grout

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Grout Maintenance, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Threshold Brands
Leadership
Tanisha Chea, Brand President
Corporate Address
77 N. Washington St.
Boston, MA 02114
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
44 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sir Grout franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$121,830 - $146,710
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sir Grout has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sir Grout landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sir Grout ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #73 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #113 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

