Sir Grout seeks to provide innovation in the industry of restoration and care of hard surfaces. The company has taken what customers seek, including cost-effective, convenient, and fast solutions, and worked hard to develop systems and products to meet those needs. They advertise the ability to turn old tile and grout back to looking like new in one day.

Sir Grout may offer a sanding-free finish for wood floors and stone restoration. They provide services through in-home and in-office consultations, and customers receive quotes and information about services from mobile technicians who have the expertise to offer solutions to restoration projects.

Sir Grout was founded in 2004 and began franchising three years later. There are over 40 Sir Grout franchises throughout the United States, and the company is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Sir Grout Franchise

Sir Grout seeks to support its franchisees in many aspects of the company, including the training process. This support creates a sense of community that franchisees work hard to maintain despite having franchises spread across multiple states.

Sir Grout strives to demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative products resulting from continued development. Hard surface restoration is a specialized market, so customers may not be able to secure these services just anywhere. This may make Sir Grout a valued franchise for customers.

Sir Grout has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Sir Grout Franchise a Good Choice?

Sir Grout offers franchisees the opportunity to provide their community with various services related to hard surface restoration. Sir Grout may expand beyond tile and help homeowners and businesses restore stone and some wood surfaces. Be sure you research the brand and your local area to see if a Sir Grout franchise would do well in your community.

To be part of the Sir Grout team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Sir Grout Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sir Grout franchising team questions. Franchisees will receive training broken into three components: grout and tile, sales and operations, and stone restoration.

Franchisees will also receive support in the forms of an online learning and support system and the Sir Grout business center. The Sir Grout business center handles phone calls, sets appointments, and helps franchisees follow up on interested customers and online leads. Sir Grout boasts a complete turnkey package, so you are ready to provide restoration services to your community from day one.