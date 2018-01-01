Specialized Risk
Security consulting and private investigation services
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
205 Parkhurst Ln.
Allen, TX 75013
CEO
Steven Haynes
Parent Company
Steven Haynes Consulting LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,650 - $143,125
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$46,500 - $75,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Specialized Risk offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Specialized Risk has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2-3 days
Classroom Training:
4-9 days
Additional Training:
On-the-job training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1