About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2015 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

13161 W. 143rd St., #103
Homer Glen, IL 60491

Leadership

Roger McGreal, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$304,082 - $705,027

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000 - $500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Spenga has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

66.5 hours

Classroom Training:

22.5 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $304,082 High - $705,027
Units
+130.0%+13 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
franchise advisors promo

Franchise Articles

Franchises: An Accessible and Successful Investment Model in Mexico

Franchises: An Accessible and Successful Investment Model in Mexico

In the country franchises of all kinds are obtained, from restaurants, gas stations, gyms, to courier services. And as a whole, they have a relevant weight in the national economy.
José Villarreal | 3 min read
Why Most Ghost Kitchens Will Fail in 2021

Why Most Ghost Kitchens Will Fail in 2021

Ghost kitchens exploded in popularity this year, but are they a house of cards?
Dan Rowe | 4 min read
6 Ways Being in a Franchise System Helped Me Survive Covid-19

6 Ways Being in a Franchise System Helped Me Survive Covid-19

Here's how franchise systems are built to handle pivots and pressure.
Ruth Agbaji | 5 min read
10-Step Roadmap to Franchising Success

10-Step Roadmap to Franchising Success

Here's what a business owner should consider when looking to turn their existing business into a franchise opportunity.
Ruth Agbaji | 6 min read
Election Results Frame Positive Future For Franchising

Election Results Frame Positive Future For Franchising

Franchise companies and those looking to franchise can be optimistic.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

